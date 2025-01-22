Vox Media Union Demands Recognition for PS (Pop Sugar)

Less than two months after a restructuring at PS (formerly Pop Sugar) was announced, the Vox Media Union is now entering negotiations on their third collective bargaining agreement.

The 300 Writers Guild of America East members at the company demand that the 20-employee PS unit be recognized under the union. As of Wednesday, PS remains Vox Media’s only non-union website in its portfolio.

The union is also seeking “fair increases in compensation that account for inflation and cost of living, expanded worker benefits, a commitment to diversity initiatives, protections around artificial intelligence and enhanced protections in the event of layoffs or termination,” TheWrap has learned.

“In its 18-year history, PS has become known as a place for joy, thoughtful criticism and catharsis. Following a relaunch in 2024, PS has continued to evolve and grow along with readers, but behind the scenes, staffers have endured acquisitions, structural overhauls and several mass layoffs resulting in understaffing,” the union committees said in a joint Wednesday statement. “It’s time for PS employees to have a greater say in these decisions that affect our workplace. We are looking forward to PS joining the Vox Media Union and we expect a swift recognition process without delay or division.”

“WGAE members at Vox Media have endured many recent challenges, but the union remains committed to making Vox Media the best possible place to work. We expect the company to come to the table in good faith to negotiate over key protections our members deserve,” WGAE president Lisa Takeuchi Cullen added. “WGAE stands with Vox Media workers as they fight to win a contract that reestablishes trust with management and wins important workplace gains and protections.”

This update comes after Vox Media has undergone three different rounds of layoffs in just two months’ time. In early December 2024, Eater and Thrillist were particularly decimated, followed by a dozen more employees at Vox.com being let go earlier this month and yet another round of director-level cuts last week.

Starting Thursday, separate negotiations with management will begin for The Dodo Union, since Vox Media keeps that group separate from the Vox Media Union.