Wanda Sykes Concedes to Melania Trump’s Praise of Donald: ‘He’s All Those Things When He’s Not Sexually Assaulting Women’

Melania Trump had nothing but praise for her husband Donald during her first interview in years this week, and comedian Wanda Sykes conceded on Thursday morning that the convicted felon probably is all the things Melania praised — “when he’s not sexually assaulting women.”

During her interview with Fox News, Melania Trump was asked what she loves most about Donald, to which she replied, “His being. His humor, his personality, his kindness. He’s very special. His positivity, his energy, it’s unbelievable.” Watching the clip on “The View,” host Joy Behar joked that it “needs a laugh track.”

Later in the show, once Wanda Sykes had joined the table for her interview, Behar asked how she feels about the potential of Trump coming after comedians like them, should he get reelected.

“Well I mean, maybe we can share a cell,” Sykes joked. Behar didn’t seem to appreciate that idea though, meeting Sykes with an awkward silence, which cracked up the other hosts, before saying “I don’t think so.”

“It’s ridiculous. I mean, it is,” Sykes said more seriously. “I know you’re making a joke about it, but it could really happen. He could, he wants to be a dictator.”

At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in, deadpanning that Melania Trump claimed her husband has a great sense of humor, among her other assertions.

“Yeah, he’s all those things when he’s not sexually assaulting women,” Sykes shot back. “He’s all those things, I’m sure!”

