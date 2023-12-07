Donald Trump is now openly leaning into the idea of installing himself as a dictator, but apparently, only for one day. And for Seth Meyers, that’s a bit like a certain on-screen killer promising only to kill a little bit.

During Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers first poked more fun at Trump’s cognitive state, tearing him apart as compared to President Biden. The NBC host latched onto one particular moment during Trump’s townhall with Sean Hannity and Fox News, in which he explained that Biden is “cognitively not good.”

“Is that your professional diagnosis, Dr. Medicine?” Meyers mocked. “That sounds like news you get if your doctor was Paulie Walnuts. ‘I got your results right here. It’s not good Tone.’ Even Frankenstein’s monster would come up with something better than ‘cognitively not good.’”

Eventually though, Meyers turned his sights on Hannity’s attempts to get Trump to dispel reports indicating that he plans to become a dictator if reelected in 2024. But, instead of dispel those reports, Trump leaned into them at full tilt.

“Except for day one,” Trump said bluntly, when asked to confirm that he wouldn’t use presidential powers to exact revenge on his critics and install himself as a dictator.

“Well if it’s just for one day, sure, by all means! What could possibly go wrong?” Meyers scoffed. “That’s like Jason saying he’ll only go on a murderous rampage the first day of summer camp. And then on day two? Canoeing!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.