With new reports indicating that Donald Trump has actual plans to exact revenge on his critics if he’s reelected, Seth Meyers got more blunt than ever, in an expletive-filled takedown of the idea.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers was simply floored by recent reports from The Washington Post and New York Times, which indicated that Trump and his allies have begun planning “sweeping raids, mass deportations, detention camps, using the military to suppress civil demonstrations and weaponizing the Justice Department to go after critics.”

“F— this dips—, racist, doofus, thinks he can set up a dictatorship in 2024, despite having like nine sets of handcuffs on him,” Meyers fired back.

Of course, that came after the late night took a moment to turn away from the audience to address a separate camera, meant for Trump specifically.

“I just want to say, I’ve always liked you Donny,” he joked. “I hide it beneath a veneer of contempt because I’m afraid to show my true feelings, but I’ve always thought you were handsome, strong and rich, and you never cheated at golf! You’re honestly better than Tiger Woods.”

He continued, “This Closer Look guy’s just character I play, I don’t mean any of this. I just read the words that Wally holds. If you’re going to arrest somebody arrest Wally!”

From there, Meyers turned back to the audience, confirmed that his editing team could isolate that clip to send to the Trump team, and got “back to the real show.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.