Washington Post App Downloads Jump 12% After Non-Endorsement

Has the Washington Post’s decision to not endorse Kamala Harris unlocked a new audience for the paper? It’s a real possibility, after the Washington Post’s app experienced healthy download and usage growth this past weekend, according to new data shared by Sensor Tower on Tuesday.

The key figures to know: The Washington Post’s app downloads in the U.S. increased 12% week-over-week when comparing this past Saturday and Sunday to the previous weekend, per Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm that specializes in mobile app data.

At the same time, WaPo’s daily active users in the U.S. increased 10% last weekend compared to the weekend before.

Amazon’s app appears unfazed by the Post’s decision not to endorse a Democratic candidate for the first time since 1988, too. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.) Its downloads increased 11% last weekend compared to the weekend before, according to Sensor Tower.

“Downloads for Amazon and Washington Post both jumped this past weekend, potentially indicating that the contentious decision by the Post is generating support from a new audience,” said Kara Lee, brand & digital advertising analyst at Sensor Tower.

That new audience could be offsetting the 200,000 people who canceled their WaPo subscriptions after Bezos nixed the paper’s plan to endorse Harris last week (up to 250,000, according to NPR’s Tuesday report). A number of left-leaning readers jumped on X to say they were ditching their subscriptions in the aftermath.

The paper was also skewered by members of the media, including former executive editor Marty Baron and reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, for its decision to not back Harris against Donald Trump.

Bezos, in an editorial published on Monday, defended the paper’s decision not to endorse a candidate.

“Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election,” Bezos said, instead arguing that they “create a perception of bias.”