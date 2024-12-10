Jamie Foxx’s ‘What Had Happened Was’ Netflix Special: 6 Most Shocking Moments 

Jamie Foxx had a true come-to-Jesus moment after his near-death experience. The Grammy and Academy Award-winner revealed all of the details of his debilitating stroke in his latest special for Netflix.

The comedian expressed his gratitude for the city of Atlanta as he performed on a stage only 400 yards away from the hospital that saved his life. In a mix of silly impressions, tearful reflections and joyous gospel songs, Foxx recounted the pivotal turning point in his life.

Keep reading for the most shocking moments from “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…”

What was the “mystery illness”?

In April 2023, Jamie Foxx’s bad headache became a pivotal turning point in his life. Before the “Django” star could take an aspirin, he blacked out. The star said in his Netflix special that the doctors said he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Foxx got treatment at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. — just 400 yards from the theater where he shot the special. Physicians at Piedmont operated on his brain, but did not find the source of the bleeding.

“We still don’t know exactly what happened to me,” Foxx admitted. After spending more than two weeks in the hospital, Foxx said he does not remember 20 days during that time.

“They said I couldn’t walk. They said I was paralyzed, but look at me now,” he said as he sang and danced with the crowd in Atlanta. “If I dance all night, don’t mind me. I’m happy to be alive.”

“It’s All About Blessings”

Foxx returned to his faith time and time again throughout his one-man show.

“It’s about blessings. God blessed me with this talent. And when I forgot about God, He blessed me with (a) stroke,” Foxx said, choking back tears on stage.

Foxx earnestly thanked the audience and his fans at home for all of the prayers, saying he’s not sure he would be standing on the stage without them. The “Ray” actor cried again as a gospel song filled the theater. Foxx even conducted his audience like a choir for a gospel verse of “God is Good.”

The comedian got candid with the audience about the way he speaks to God, even reenacting the moment where Foxx asked if He got the names mixed up in heaven.

“Those bad people already belong to someone else,” Foxx recalled hearing in a prayer from God. “You belong to me.”

A Daddy-Daughter Duet

Both of Foxx’s daughters made cameos in his special. His oldest, Corinne Foxx, introduced her dad, saying “It’s a blessing to even be here.”

In an intimate moment, Foxx revealed that for the first 15 days, the doctors were not sure he would make it because his vitals would not stabilize. The father of two said that his youngest daughter knew exactly what could calm his heart.

“She snuck into my hospital room with her guitar. ‘I know what my daddy needs,’” Foxx said. “She was my spiritual defibrillator.”

His 16-year-old, Anelise, then joined her father on stage with her electrical guitar for a tear-filled, original duet, “Please Don’t Take Me Now.”

Diddy Roast

Foxx opened up about the conspiracy theories around his near-death experience, one of which involves Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Atlanta saved my life. The internet tried to kill me, though,” the actor said. “The internet said that Puffy was trying to kill me, ‘Did-he?’”

The star called back to the Diddy jokes several times throughout the special and clarified that he was not involved in any of the rapper’s antics.

“I left them parties early,” he said. “It’s slippery in there.”

The Soundtrack

Foxx included several musical moments in his special. Between moments of heartbreak and laughter, the comedian sang and danced along to some of his own hits, among others. The star even included two original songs,“Please Don’t Take Me Now” and “F–k You/Thank You.”

“Slow Jamz,” by Twista (feat. Kanye West, Jamie Foxx)

“Gold Digger,” by Kanye West (feat. Jamie Foxx)

“Please Don’t Take Me Now,” performed by Jamie Foxx and his daughter Anelise

“Not Like Us,” by Kendrick Lamar

“Fly Love,” performed by Jamie Foxx from the film “Rio”

“I Got a Woman,” by Ray Charles

“Fuck You/Thank You,” performed by Jamie Foxx

Foxx also led his audience like a gospel choir (with harmonies too!) for a chorus of “God is Good.”

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive”

The actor, who got his start on the TV sketch show “In Living Color,” brought out some of his best impressions for his Netflix special.

He kicked off the show by imitating comedian Katt Williams, who poked fun at Foxx’s “mystery illness” in his own comedy special. The impression diverged into a Wicked Witch of the West cackle.

Other notable impressions were a few that he said he used to cheer himself up during his therapy treatment, including Denzel Washington, Mike Tyson, Dave Chappelle, Jay Z, T.I. and former President Donald Trump.

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” the actor said.

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…” is now streaming on Netflix.