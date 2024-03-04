Jamie Foxx will return to host the seventh season of “Beat Shazam” after his hospitalization prompted him to step down during Season 6.

Foxx is set to come back to the Fox music game show as both host and EP alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who will return as cohost and DJ.

After hosting “Beat Shazam” for its first five installments, Foxx took a step back from the series during its sixth season, which premiered in September 2023, following his hospitalization in April amid filming Netflix’s “Back in Action.”

As Foxx recovered from his medical emergency, Nick Cannon stepped in as host for Season 6 while Kelly Osbourne filled in as guest DJ.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of ‘Beat Shazam,’” Fox president of unscripted entertainment Allison Wallach said in a statement. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Corinne broke the news of her father’s “medical complication” on April 12, 2023, writing on social media, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.” She remained vague about the details of the incident but assured family, friends and fans that “due to quick action and great care, he already is on his way to recovery.”

That July, Jamie broke his months-long silence surrounding his hospitalization, noting that while some rumors “get out of hand,” he did go to “hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes, as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Jamie has been in recovery ever since, saying in August that he was “finally starting to feel like [himself],” while the actor made his first public appearance in December.

Hailing from Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam, “Beat Shazam” challenges teams of two to identify popular songs faster than Shazam for the chance to win $1 million.

Jamie and Corinne will be back in action when “Beat Shazam” returns for its seventh season on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.