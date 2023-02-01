Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2023

As Netflix makes room for rom-com galore this February, a slate of classic flicks and beloved favorites, from Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” to the Samuel L. Jackson-led “Coach Carter,” will be exiting the platform.
“Air Force One” and “Walking Tall” and join the slate of action movies exiting the streaming service this month. Even spookier, several thrillers, including “Scream 4,” “Shutter Island,” “The Forest,” “Term Life” and “Margin Call” are also leaving Netflix this month.
Other notable titles that won’t be available on the streaming platform after February include “Cake,” “Mr. Right,” seasons 2 and 3 of “H2O: Just Add Water,” seasons 1 and 2 of “Versailles,” “The Paper Tigers,” “No Escape Room,” “Dragonheart: Vengeance” and several editions of “One Piece.” Catch up while you can!
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in February 2023 below, and check out what’s new on Netflix here.
Leaving Feb. 3
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Leaving Feb. 4
The Paper Tigers
Leaving Feb. 7
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Leaving Feb. 9
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Feb. 11
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Leaving Feb. 14
Monster High: Electrified
Leaving Feb. 15
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
Leaving Feb. 17
No Escape Room
Leaving Feb. 21
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Leaving Feb. 24
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Feb. 25
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Leaving Feb. 28
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall