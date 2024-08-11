Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2024

Say goodbye to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and the original “Spider-Man”

Stephanie Hsu in "Everything, Everywhere All at Once" (Credit: A24)

It might be time to put some movie nights on the calendar to ensure you catch everything departing from Netflix this August before they’re gone for good.

Unfortunately, in order to make room for the new content hitting the platform this month, it’s time to say goodbye to some of the old. From “Dumb and Dumber To” to the original “Spider-Man,” the family favorites category is taking some tough losses.

The 2022 film that took home seven Oscars (including Best Picture), “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is making its departure after five months on the streaming platform. Another award-winning film headed out the Netflix doors is “American Hustle.” Some other big upsets this month are “The Blind Side” and the original “Paddington.”

See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in August 2024 below.

Aug. 3

  • Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Aug. 12

  • The Woman King

Aug. 13

  • Paddington

Aug. 15

  • Dumb and Dumber To
  • Walk of Shame

Aug. 22

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Aug. 23

  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Aug. 24

  • Berlin Syndrome

Aug. 26

  • The Accountant
Aug. 31

  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • American Hustle
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • The Blind Side
  • Burn After Reading
  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • First Knight
  • First Sunday
  • The Gift
  • Liar Liar
  • Miami Vice
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Pineapple Express
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
  • That’s My Boy
  • Total Recall
  • Unthinkable
