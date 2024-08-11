Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2024

It might be time to put some movie nights on the calendar to ensure you catch everything departing from Netflix this August before they’re gone for good.

Unfortunately, in order to make room for the new content hitting the platform this month, it’s time to say goodbye to some of the old. From “Dumb and Dumber To” to the original “Spider-Man,” the family favorites category is taking some tough losses.

The 2022 film that took home seven Oscars (including Best Picture), “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is making its departure after five months on the streaming platform. Another award-winning film headed out the Netflix doors is “American Hustle.” Some other big upsets this month are “The Blind Side” and the original “Paddington.”

See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in August 2024 below.

Aug. 3

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Aug. 12

The Woman King

Aug. 13

Paddington

Aug. 15

Dumb and Dumber To

Walk of Shame

Aug. 22

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Aug. 23

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Aug. 24

Berlin Syndrome

Aug. 26

The Accountant

Aug. 31

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Hustle

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blind Side

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

First Knight

First Sunday

The Gift

Liar Liar

Miami Vice

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That’s My Boy

Total Recall

Unthinkable

