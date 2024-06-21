With just a few days left in June, it is time to start preparing your goodbyes to some cult-classics that are departing from Netflix this July. The award-winning film “Moneyball,” starring Brad Pitt, is among many fan favorites leaving the platform.

Everyone’s favorite green-guy “Shrek” will be heading out at the end of the month, along with Miles Teller and Jonah Hills “War Dogs.” To any “Matrix” fans out there, you have one more month before the first three films of the series depart from the streaming service on July 31st.

See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2024 below.

July 7

War Dogs

July 14

Abducted in Plain Sight

July 15

The Beguiled

July 23

Big Eyes

July 31