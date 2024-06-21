Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2024

It’s time for “Shrek” to return to the swamp

Dreamworks Animation

With just a few days left in June, it is time to start preparing your goodbyes to some cult-classics that are departing from Netflix this July. The award-winning film “Moneyball,” starring Brad Pitt, is among many fan favorites leaving the platform.

Everyone’s favorite green-guy “Shrek” will be heading out at the end of the month, along with Miles Teller and Jonah Hills “War Dogs.” To any “Matrix” fans out there, you have one more month before the first three films of the series depart from the streaming service on July 31st.

See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2024 below.

July 7

  • War Dogs

July 14

  • Abducted in Plain Sight

July 15

  • The Beguiled

July 23

  • Big Eyes

July 31

  • American Graffiti
  • Anaconda
  • Enough
  • Fatal Attraction
  • Glass 
  • Role Models
  • Shrek
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Smokey and the Bandit II
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Hulk
  • King Richard
  • Knocked Up
  • Lucy
  • Moneyball
  • Public Enemies 
  • Resident Evil 
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • The Great Wall
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • The Theory of Everything
  • Top Gear: Seasons 29-30
  • Traffic
