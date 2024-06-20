Summer 2024 has officially begun, and as the weather starts to heat up this July, so will Netflix‘s streaming catalogue. From the highly anticipated return of “Cobra Kai” to the sixth season of the hit reality show “Too Hot to Handle,” Netflix is giving viewers lots to binge as they attempt to escape the summer sun.

Eddie Murphy is revising his iconic role of Detroit detective Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” 40 years after the original “Beverly Hills Cop” film debuted. “Simone Biles Rising,” a four-part documentary about the olympic gold-medalist, is set to release some time this July — just in time for her return to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.”Receiver,” another sports docuseries to follow last year’s “Quarterback,” will star NFL players like Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders) and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings).

Along with new content, Netflix is adding loads of family classics such as the “Spider-Man” and “Back to the Future” trilogies. Horror fans can look forward to “Annabelle,” “Jigsaw” and “The Nun.”

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in July 2024:

July 1

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

July 2

Sprint (Netflix Sports Series)

July 3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR — Netflix Series)

The Man with 1000 Kids (GB — Netflix Documentary)

July 4

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR — Netflix Series)

July 5

Desperate Lies (BR — Netflix Series)

Goyo (AR– Netflix Film)

The Imaginary (JP — Netflix Film)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3

July 7

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-

July 8

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

July 9

The Boyfriend (JP — Netflix Series)

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (Netflix Comedy)

July 10

Ever Lasting: Season 2 (CO — Netflix Series)

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (New Episodes)

Receiver (Netflix Sports Series)

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX — Netflix Series)

Wild Wild Punjab (IN — Netflix Film)

July 11

Another Self: Season 2 (TR — Netflix Series)

Vanished into the Night (IT — Netflix Film)

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR — Netflix Series)

July 12

Blame the Game (DE — Netflix Film)

The Champion (ES — Netflix Film)

Exploding Kittens (Netflix Series)

Lobola Man (ZA — Netflix Film)

July 14

Five Star Chef (GB — Netflix Series)

July 15

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

Wonderoos (Netflix Series)

July 16

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (Netflix Comedy)

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Homicide: Los Angeles (Netflix Documentary)

July 17

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL — Netflix Series)

T ・P BON: Season 2 (JP — Netflix Anime)

July 18

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Master of the House (TH — Netflix Series)

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR — Netflix Series)

July 19

Find Me Falling (Netflix Film)

Skywalkers: A Love Story (Netflix Documentary)

Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR — Netflix Series)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

July 21

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (New Episodes)

July 23

All American: Season 6

July 24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (Netflix Documentary)

Love of my life (CO — Netflix Series)

Resurrected Rides (Netflix Series)

July 25

The Decameron (Netflix Series)

Kleo: Season 2 (DE — Netflix Series)

Tokyo Swindlers (JP — Netflix Series)

July 26

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Elite: Season 8 (ES — Netflix Series)

House of Ga’a (NG — Netflix Film)

Non Negotiable (MC — Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (New Episodes)

July 27

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

July 31

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (Netflix Documentary)

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 (Netflix Series)

Coming Soon…

LALIGA: All Access (ES — Netflix Documentary)