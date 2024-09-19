What’s New on Crunchyroll for Fall 2024?

We’re more than halfway through September and barreling into the Fall, which means Crunchyroll has some new goodies falling onto the streamer.

Some summer titles, like “Tower of God” Season 2,” “Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest” and “True Beauty” are all set to continue on through the fall from their summer premieres.

But let’s get into the new series and films the anime streamer has in store. Kicking off the fall is the Season 2 debut of “Demon Lord, Retry! R,” which premieres Sept. 28. And later in October, the anime streamer will drop two series for the lovers, “365 Days to the Wedding” and “You Are Ms. Servant.” Plus, the anticipated next installment of the “Dragon Ball” franchise, “Dragon Ball Daima,” which will make its debut on Oct. 11.

There’s a lot left to get excited about. Check out Crunchyroll’s full fall lineup below.

Available Sept. 28

“Demon Lord, Retry! R” (Season 2)

Available Sept. 29

“As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World” Season 2

“The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan”

Available Oct. 1

“I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History”

“Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister”

“Let This Grieving Soul Retire”

Available Oct. 2

“Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World” Season 3

“The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal”

“KamiErabi GOD.app” Season 2

“Acro Trip”

Available Oct. 3

“DAN DA DAN”

“Trillion Game”

“365 Days to the Wedding”

“Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms”

“Negative Positive Angler”

“Good Bye, Dragon Life”

“Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-“

Available Oct. 4

“Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online” Season 2

“The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians”

Available Oct. 5

“Blue Lock” Season 2

“You are Ms. Servant”

“Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga”

Available Oct. 6

“MF Ghost” Season 2

“TsumaSho”

Available Oct. 7

“Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii”

“Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions” Season 2

“Natsume’s Book of Friends” Season 7

“Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” Season 2

“After-school Hanako-kun”

Available Oct. 9

“The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Empero”

Available Oct. 10

“Nina the Starry Bride”

Available Oct. 11

“Dragon Ball Daima”

Available Oct. 12

“Demon Lord 2099”

Available Oct. 13

“Shangri-La Frontier” Season 2

Available Oct. 14