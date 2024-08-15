How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’

“Rick and Morty: The Anime” is blasting into space and taking on a whole new adventure into Japanese animation.

“Rick and Morty: The Anime” comes from director Takashi Sano, who is best known for the anime “Tower of God.”

The voice acting cast includes Youhei Tadano (speaking Japanese) and Joe Daniels (speaking English) for Rick; Keisuke Chiba and Gabriel Regojo for Morty; Akiha Matsui and Donna Bella Litton for Summer; Manabu Muraji and Daniels for Jerry; and Takako Fuji and Patricia Duran for Beth.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the English language version of “Rick and Morty: The Anime.” However, we’ve also provided details about the Japanese sub version, which releases two days after the English dub.

When does “Rick and Morty: The Anime” come out?

The English language dub version of “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will premiere on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block on Thursday, Aug. 15 at midnight, and will be available on Max the following day. New episodes will air on Thursdays. Adult Swim is a late night vertical of Cartoon Network that is geared toward adult audiences. “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will consist of 10 episodes.

When does the Japanese language sub version of “Rick and Morty: The Anime” come out?

The Japanese language sub version of “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will premiere on Adult Swim’s anime programming block Toonami on Saturday, Aug. 17, at midnight, and will be available on Max the following day. New episodes will air on Saturdays. Adult Swim is a late night vertical of Cartoon Network that is geared toward adult audiences.

Will “Rick and Morty: The Anime” be streaming?

Yes, after its premiere on Adult Swim on Thursday, the English dub version of “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will be available to stream on Max.

What is “Rick and Morty: The Anime” about?

The 10-episode first season will follow Summer as she helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation. Meanwhile, Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl, “who happens to be an atemporal being,” a press release for the series reads.

Is there a trailer for “Rick and Morty: The Anime”?