‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ Drops First Wild Trailer and an August Premiere Date | Video

“Rick and Morty” may look different in its latest upcoming spinoff, but its still the same multidimensional mess. “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will premiere on Adult Swim on Aug. 15 at midnight, the network announced on Thursday.

The English dubbed version of the animated comedy will be available on Aug. 15, followed by the subtitled Japanese version, which will premiere on Aug. 17 at midnight as part of Adult Swim’s anime programming block, Toonami. There will also be special encore screenings of the subtitled Japanese episodes Saturdays at midnight. New episodes will be available to stream on Max and will be available for digital purchase the day after their Adult Swim debut.

“Of all the multiverses, one of them had to be anime.”

That’s the text that appears in the very first teaser for the latest “Rick and Morty” spinoff series. The video then jumps between action shots of Rick, Morty, Beth, Space Beth, Summer and Jerry battling through various sci-fi adventures. True to the promised “high-concept anime sci-fi rigamarole,” the teaser shows a fish man, giant worm monster, transforming spaceships, mech suits and oh-so-many sword fights.

“You turds are going to regret messing with the Smith family,” Summer says in the teaser.

Between flashes of the new friends and foes the Smith family will be encountering are some nods to fan favorites. Mr. Nimbus, the President and Bird Person all briefly appear in the teaser, and the clip even shows Jerry being forced to do mind blowers. Watch the full teaser above.

“Rick and Morty: The Anime” comes from director Takashi Sano, who is best known for the anime “Tower of God.” The 10-episode first season will follow Summer as she helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation. Meanwhile, Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl, “who happens to be an atemporal being,” a press release for the series reads. You know, normal anime stuff.

The voice acting cast includes Youhei Tadano (Japanese) and Joe Daniels (English) for Rick; Keisuke Chiba and Gabriel Regojo for Morty; Akiha Matsui and Donna Bella Litton for Summer; Manabu Muraji and Daniels for Jerry; and Takako Fuji and Patricia Duran for Beth.

“Takashi Sano, in addition to being a super-talented director, is also a huge ‘Rick and Morty’ fan,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a press release. “He’s the perfect person to give us all this alternate version of this amazing show. And the perfect way to launch this series is by doing our favorite thing – drive ridiculous vehicles around and come see all of you in person. Keep an eye out for our Rickmobile and Mortymobile as they cruise across the country and wrack up various toll tickets to celebrate the expansion of the ‘Rick and Morty’ universe.”

The two afforementioned vehicles — the Rickmobile and Mortymobile — will be hitting the road for multi-city “ANIME-rican” tour that will give fans a chance to watch the series before it premieres as well as score exclusive merchandise and photo ops. The tour will start at San Diego Comic-Con and will end at Adult Swim’s hometown of Atlanta, Ga. Additionally, Adult Swim is hosting a panel event for “Rick and Morty: The Anime” at San Diego Comic-Con Friday at noon.

“Rick and Morty: The Anime” marks the second “Rick and Morty” spinoff following the webseries “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender.”