‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8 Locks 2025 Premiere With Anime Spin-Off Due This Year

There’s officially more “Rick and Morty” in the near future. Season 8 of the Adult Swim show will premiere in 2025, an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap. In November of 2022, series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder revealed the team was in the middle of writing Season 9.

Additionally, the anticipated spinoff “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will premiere later in 2024. Though Adult Swim has yet to give a more exact date for “Rick and Morty: The Anime,” the network did drop a new first look for the upcoming series.

Much like in the other clips the network has shared of the new animated series, “Rick and Morty: The Anime” takes a more pensive tone than its predecessor. This latest clip features Rick (Yōhei Tadano) drinking from his flask as he largely talks to himself.

“Despite the fact that there are an infinite number of paths available to us, we only get one life to pick from. It’s pretty dumb, huh?” Rick says in the clip. “And the dumbest part of it all is that we’re the ones who chose it for ourselves. At least in my case, anyway.”

Developed by “Tower of God” creator Takashi Sano and produced by Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment and Telecom Animation Film, “Rick and Morty: The Anime” is the second spinoff series from the Adult Swim show following 2022’s “Vindicators 2: Last Stand Between Earth and Doom.” Just like with the typical “Rick and Morty,” the anime version follows Rick’s relationship with the Smith family. However, this series follows a different version of Rick, Morty (Keisuke Chiba), Summer (Akiha Matsui), Beth (Jun Irie) and Jerry (Manabu Muraji). As “Rick and Morty” takes place in a multiverse, an endless amount of these characters exist.

“Rick and Morty: The Anime” was first released as a series of short films that aired from March of 2020 to October of 2021, the first of which was “Samurai & Shogun.” Following the positive reception around these shorts, Adult Swim ordered 10 episodes of an anime series in 2022.

Even aside from Sano’s spinoff, “Rick and Morty” has a long history paying homage to anime. Season 5’s “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion” nodded heavily to “Beast King GoLion,” its American version “Voltron” and “Neon Genesis Evangelion.” That season’s finale — “Rickmurai Jack” — also started with Rick ditching his grandson to go on adventures with two crows in a segment that emulated the openings of ’90s-era anime.

