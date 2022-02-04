An all-new original film, new “Star Trek,” and all the “Jackass” you could possibly want are all coming to Paramount Plus in February. Below we’ve assembled a complete list of everything new on Paramount+ this month, including the premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 4 on Feb. 10.

On Feb. 11, the Joey King-fronted supernatural love story “The In Between” arrives as a Paramount+ original film – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In terms of library titles, three seasons of “Jackass” and five of the “Jackass” movies are available for streaming in concert with the release of the new film “Jackass Forever” (which is currently a theatrical-only release). Other highlights include “Airplane!”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “That Thing You Do!”, “Fight Club” and “Clue.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount Plus in February 2022 below.

Originals, Exclusives and Events

Feb. 2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres

Feb. 10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all-new episodes

Feb. 11: The In Between premieres

Feb. 17: Big Nate premieres

Feb. 24: Wasteland premieres

Library Shows

Feb. 2

Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)

Feb. 9

Ink Master (Season 13)

Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)

Legends of the Pharaohs

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)

Murderous History

Stormborn

The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)

Feb. 16

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)

Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)

Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)

Ocean Super Predators

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Feb. 23

Air Disasters (Season 16)

Black Ink Crew Compton

Inside Hampton Court Palace

It’s Pony (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

Searching for Secrets

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Library Movies

Feb. 1

1984

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Apartment Troubles

Black Sheep

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broken Arrow

Casualties of War

Clue

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

El Dorado

Fight Club

Glory

He Got Game

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass: The Movie

Love Story

Major League

McLintock!

Narc

Patriot Games

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Small Soldiers

Step Up

Strictly Ballroom

Summer Rental

Team America: World Police

Terms Of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

The Accused

The Ambassador

The Back-up Plan

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Doors

The French Connection

The January Man

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Ring Two

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepfather

There Will Be Blood

Turbulence

Wayne’s World

Feb. 3

The Deep House

Feb. 10

Gully

Feb. 14

The Space Between

Feb. 17

A House on the Bayou

Feb. 22

How It Ends

Sports

Feb. 1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Feb. 2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers

Feb. 2-6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs

Feb. 5: NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina

Feb. 5-6: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage

Feb. 6: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle

Feb. 6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State

Feb. 12: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas

Feb. 12-13: PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage

Feb. 13: Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle

Feb. 13: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue

Feb. 15-16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

Feb. 16-22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Feb. 17 & 24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches

Feb. 17 & 24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches

Feb. 17-23: International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup

Feb. 19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview

Feb. 19: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky

Feb. 19-20: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage

Feb. 20: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition

Feb. 20: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin

Feb. 22-23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches

Feb. 25: Combate Global MMA action

Feb. 26: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

Feb. 26: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas

Feb. 26: NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State

Feb. 27: NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown

Feb. 27: NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan

Feb. 27: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland

Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action

Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition

Dates for library titles are subject to change