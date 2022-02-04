An all-new original film, new “Star Trek,” and all the “Jackass” you could possibly want are all coming to Paramount Plus in February. Below we’ve assembled a complete list of everything new on Paramount+ this month, including the premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 4 on Feb. 10.
On Feb. 11, the Joey King-fronted supernatural love story “The In Between” arrives as a Paramount+ original film – just in time for Valentine’s Day.
In terms of library titles, three seasons of “Jackass” and five of the “Jackass” movies are available for streaming in concert with the release of the new film “Jackass Forever” (which is currently a theatrical-only release). Other highlights include “Airplane!”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “That Thing You Do!”, “Fight Club” and “Clue.”
Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount Plus in February 2022 below.
Originals, Exclusives and Events
Feb. 2: Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres
Feb. 10: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns with all-new episodes
Feb. 11: The In Between premieres
Feb. 17: Big Nate premieres
Feb. 24: Wasteland premieres
Library Shows
Feb. 2
Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)
Feb. 9
Ink Master (Season 13)
Jackass (Seasons 1 – 2, 4)
Legends of the Pharaohs
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)
Murderous History
Stormborn
The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)
Feb. 16
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 – 13)
Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 – 3, 5, 7)
Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)
Ocean Super Predators
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Feb. 23
Air Disasters (Season 16)
Black Ink Crew Compton
Inside Hampton Court Palace
It’s Pony (Season 1)
Malawi Wildlife Rescue
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
Searching for Secrets
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Library Movies
Feb. 1
1984
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Apartment Troubles
Black Sheep
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broken Arrow
Casualties of War
Clue
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
El Dorado
Fight Club
Glory
He Got Game
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass: The Movie
Love Story
Major League
McLintock!
Narc
Patriot Games
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Small Soldiers
Step Up
Strictly Ballroom
Summer Rental
Team America: World Police
Terms Of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
The Accused
The Ambassador
The Back-up Plan
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Doors
The French Connection
The January Man
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Ring Two
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepfather
There Will Be Blood
Turbulence
Wayne’s World
Feb. 3
The Deep House
Feb. 10
Gully
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 17
A House on the Bayou
Feb. 22
How It Ends
Sports
Feb. 1: AFC Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Feb. 2: Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers
Feb. 2-6: AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final, Semifinals & World Cup Playoffs
Feb. 5: NCAA Basketball – Tennessee @ South Carolina
Feb. 5-6: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Third and Final-Round coverage
Feb. 6: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ariat 15/15 Bucking Battle
Feb. 6: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Ohio State
Feb. 12: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma @ Kansas
Feb. 12-13: PGA TOUR – Waste Management Phoenix Open Third and Final-Round coverage
Feb. 13: Professional Bull Riding: (PBR) Express Ranches 15/15 Bucking Battle
Feb. 13: NCAA Basketball – Maryland @ Purdue
Feb. 15-16: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
Feb. 16-22: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Feb. 17 & 24: UEFA Europa League Knockout Round matches
Feb. 17 & 24 – UEFA Europa Conference League Knockout Round matches
Feb. 17-23: International Women’s Soccer – Arnold Clark Cup
Feb. 19: NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview
Feb. 19: NCAA Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky
Feb. 19-20: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational Third and Final-Round coverage
Feb. 20: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Competition
Feb. 20: NCAA Basketball – Michigan @ Wisconsin
Feb. 22-23: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches
Feb. 25: Combate Global MMA action
Feb. 26: NCAA Basketball – Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma
Feb. 26: NCAA Basketball – Kentucky @ Arkansas
Feb. 26: NCAA Basketball – UCLA @ Oregon State
Feb. 27: NCAA Basketball – Connecticut @ Georgetown
Feb. 27: NCAA Basketball – Illinois @ Michigan
Feb. 27: NCAA Basketball – Ohio State @ Maryland
Throughout February: Italy’s Serie A competition
Throughout February: Italy’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Quarterfinals action
Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout February Argentina Copa de la Liga competition
Dates for library titles are subject to change