Where to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025

Ready to ring in 2025? It’s almost time to watch the ball drop and usher in the new year. Ryan Seacrest is set to return to ABC to host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Tuesday night.

As you countdown until the clock strikes midnight, there is a stacked lineup of performers for the special, including Blake Shelton, Lenny Kravitz and Kesha. The “American Idol” host will also reunite with a fan-favorite winner and the show’s new judge, Carrie Underwood.

The Jonas Brothers will mark the first performance of the new year with a career-spanning medley, celebrating 20 years since their debut performance in 2005.

Keep reading for all you need to know about this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”:

What time does “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” start?

The star-studded celebration will air live on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Where can I watch it?

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will air live on ABC. The special will also be available to listen to on the radio.

This year marks the second year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia will broadcast the New Year’s Eve special live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide. The show will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app.

Is it streaming?

The New Year’s Eve special will stream the next day on Hulu.

Who’s hosting?

Seacrest returns to host the holiday special for his 20th year in a row. The “Wheel of Fortune” host will be joined by Rita Ora in Times Square. NFL star Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski will host a portion of the night’s festivities as well as “The Real” host Jeannie Mai. Dayanara Torres will return as co-host in Puerto Rico.

Who is performing?

The four-hour special will feature performances from several of the year’s biggest stars. Read on for a full list of this year’s performers.

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Blake Shelton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Cody Johnson
  • Dasha
  • Dayanara Torres
  • Ernest
  • Hardy
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Kesha
  • Laufey
  • Lenny Kravitz
  • Luis Fonsi
  • Megan Moroney
  • Natasha Bedingfield
  • Pass The Mic Live!
  • Renee Rapp
  • Sophie Ellis Bextor
  • T-Pain
  • Teddy Swims
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Tinashe
  • TLC
