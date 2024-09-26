Where To Watch Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’

Travis Kelce will make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie” Wednesday night in a part that Murphy said was tailor-made for the three-time Super Bowl winner.

The horror drama follows Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon and Michaela Diamond as her nun-journalist sidekick Sister Megan as the two attempt to solve the heinous crimes that have been plaguing the town. Lois feels taunted by the crimes as they have hit a little close to home. The details of Kelce’s part are still unknown, but Murphy said the tight end was coachable on set and gave a “committed” performance.

The series will premiere on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Keep reading for more on how to watch “Grotesquerie”:

Where can I watch “Grotesquerie”?

“Grotesquerie” will air on FX and stream on Hulu the following day.

When does “Grotesquerie” premiere?

The two-episode premiere will air Wednesday Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. New episodes will drop every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will be streamable the next day on Hulu.

What is “Grotesquerie” about?

Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) has a sneaking suspicion about the series of heinous crimes, plaguing her community. She feels that someone may be taunting her. Feeling lost without any leads, Lois enlists the help of a nun and journalist Sister Megan (Diamond) to piece together the clues. The detective is not only facing pressure in her work life. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons.

Who stars in “Grotesquerie”?

The FX series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd and Micaela Diamond as Sister (and journalist) Megan. Breakout star from Murphy’s Menendez Brothers series Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Father Charlie in the crime drama and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce forays into as a yet to be disclosed cast member.

Watch the trailer here: