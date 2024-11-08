After making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, “Heretic” is ready to be seen by the masses.

In this horrifying thriller, veteran actor Hugh Grant plays a seemingly nice older man who welcomes two Mormon missionaries into his home. What they don’t know is that he wants to play a cruel and sinister game before they leave.

The film was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who are best known for writing “A Quiet Place.” The two also serve as producers for the film alongside Stacey Sher, Julia Glausi and Jeanette Volturno.

Check everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “Heretic” come out?

“Heretic” comes out in theaters on Friday, Nov. 8.

Is “Heretic” in theaters?

Yes, “Heretic” lands in theaters on Friday, Nov. 8. Check out where to get tickets below.

Will “Heretic” be streaming?

Eventually yes, but not at first — the film is exclusively in theaters on Nov. 8. But “Heretic” will be streaming on Max following its theatrical debut, per a streaming deal between A24 and Warner Bros. A streaming release date has not yet been announced, but we’ll update this post when it is. It will likely land on Max in around five months, so sometime in April.

What is “Heretic” about?

Here’s A24’s official synopsis for “Heretic”:

“Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.”

Who is in the “Heretic” cast?

The cast for “Heretic” includes Hugh Grant, “Yellowjackets” star Sophie Thatcher and “The Fabelmans” actress Chloe East.

Watch the trailer