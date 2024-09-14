How to Watch the ‘Uglies’ Movie

Nearly 20 years after “Uglies” was first released as a book — and the rights to it were snatched up the year following — the film adaptation has finally made it to screen.

Directed by McG, the film marks yet another team-up between Joey King and Netflix, with the actress both starring and executive producing the movie. She’s joined by “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes, “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox and more in the dystopian YA adaptation (no, you haven’t gone back in time to the 2010s, this is really happening).

Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

“Uglies” released on Friday, Sept. 13.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

“Uglies” is streaming exclusively on Netflix. So no, you don’t need to leave your house in order to see it.

What is “Uglies” about?

“Uglies” takes place in a society where, at the age of 16 years old, every resident undergoes a mandatory surgery — though it’s presented to the public as something they get to do, not have to do — to become perfect in all aspects: looks, personality, abilities, etc.

They become what’s known as “pretties” and move to the city where all pretties live and party all the time. Until the age of 16, they’re known as “uglies,” and live in a compound across a bridge from the pretties.

Joey King stars as Tally Youngblood, a girl who wants nothing more than to become pretty, until she learns that the surgery and all that comes with it may not be what it’s cracked up to be.

Is it based on a book?

Yes, this is an adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 book of the same name, which was the first in a trilogy. Will the next two books be adapted as sequels? That remains to be seen.

Watch the trailer