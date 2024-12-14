How to Watch ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’: Where Is the Documentary Streaming?

There’s no such thing as too many music documentaries if it’s for an artist you truly love, and while Sir Elton John’s life has been chronicled a number of times before, a new film offers a unique focus: his preparation for his final concert in North America. “Elton John: Never Too Late” looks back on the “Tiny Dancer” and “Crocodile Rock” singer’s career while he prepares for his big show at Dodger Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Elton John documentary and where to watch it.

When does “Elton John: Never Too Late” come out?

The film was released on Dec. 13.

Where is “Elton John: Never Too Late” streaming?

The documentary is streaming exclusively on Disney+, which is the only place to watch it.

What is the new Elton John documentary about?

The documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the early days of his 50-year career in what’s described as an “emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.”

The film features never-before-seen footage including a look into Elton’s handwritten diaries, the audio tapes from the landmark Rolling Stone interview and John Lennon joining him on stage for three songs after his Thanksgiving 1974 Madison Square Garden show.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes viewers back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today.

The film also features a new original song from Elton John.

Who made this documentary?

“Elton John: Never Too Late” was directed by R.J. Cutler (“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”) and Elton John’s husband David Furnish.

The original documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks (a part of Sony Pictures Television). Cutler and Furnish also serve as producers alongside Trevor Smith. Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler, and John Battsek serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer