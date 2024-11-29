The 5 Best New Shows on Netflix in November

Looking for a new show to binge-watch over the holiday weekend? Naturally, a lot of people will turn to Netflix, the so-called King of Streaming, and for good reason — there are a whole lot of new shows streaming on the service every month. To help you skip the scrolling at get right to streaming, here’s a curated list of the best new shows on Netflix in November, from a touching new comedy that’s also a “The Good Place” reunion to a new dating show from producer Michelle Obama.

Ted Danson and Susan Ruttan in “A Man on the Inside.” (Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix) ‘A Man on the Inside’ A super-sweet, surprisingly emotional new comedy from the creator of “The Good Place” and “Parks and Recreation,” “A Man on the Inside” sends TV legend Ted Danson into a retirement community as an undercover spy and evolves into something lovely and touching along the way. Danson stars as retired widower Charles, bored of his daily routine, who gleefully leaps at the chance to take an undercover job for an investigator looking into theft in a local retirement home. Surrounded by veteran character actors, Danson lights up the screen with empathy and humor (and some pretty sharp suits) in this playful-yet-poignant ode to the elderly and those who don’t forget them.

“Cobra Kai” (Credit: Netflix) ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6, Part 2 “Cobra Kai” returned for the second chapter in its final Season this month, and despite the irritating three-part release schedule, the show remains one of the more delightful franchise hits on Netflix. Picking up where Part 1 left off, the new episodes follow Miyagi-Do to the big Tekai Saikai tournament in Barcelona, where they battle Kreese’s new Cobra Kai. Sometimes the characters feel stuck in a bit of a holding pattern as the series circles its endgame, but dang if the latest episodes don’t bring some of the best, most action-packed fight scenes of the series so far. Now we just have to wait for February to see how it all ends.

“Arcane” (Credit: Netflix) ‘Arcane’ Season 2 “Arcane’s” return for a second and final season is nothing short of astonishing. The animation is gorgeous, the action set pieces are breathtaking, and the performances – again led by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell – will put you in tears. The second season wraps up the current war between Piltover and Zaun in a way that leaves you satisfied and wanting more. The story picks up with sisters Vi (Steinfeld) and Jinx (Purnell) finally on opposing sides after Jinx’s attack on the Piltover council last season but bigger problems quickly rise up thanks to Jayce and Viktor’s continued tampering with HexTech and the Arcane. — Jacob Bryant Read Next

7 Must-Watch Movies Streaming on Paramount+ This Month

Colman Domingo in “The Madness.” (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix) ‘The Madness’ A disinformation thriller starring Colman Domingo, Netflix’s “The Madness” is all about finding the truth in a time when propaganda, extremism and polarization run rampant and facts are harder and harder to find. Domingo plays a high-profile pundit who discovers the mutilated body of a big-name white supremacist and narrowly escapes an ambush by two masked men, only to wind up framed for the grisly murder. Without the platform and privilege he’s grown accustomed to, he has to protect his family and unfurl a conspiracy that caries to the highest ranks of power. It’s a bit of a “The Fugitive” for the post-truth era, led by one of the best actors working right now.