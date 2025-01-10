How to Watch ‘The Last Showgirl’: Is Pamela Anderson’s Awards Nominated Film Streaming?

Pamela Anderson is in the middle of a heck of a comeback and after the Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations, she’s becoming an Awards frontrunner in the packed lead actress category for her acclaimed performance in “The Last Showgirl.” Directed by Gia Coppola (“Palo Alto”), the drama stars Anderson as Shelley, a Las Vegas showgirl living her dream on stage until her show abruptly closes after three decades, calling into question the life she loves and sacrificed just about everything else for.

The film earned a Golden Globe nomination for Anderson, as well Best Original Song for Miley Cyrus’ “Beautiful that Way.” Now, Anderson and co-star Jamie Curtis earned SAG Award nominations, for Female Actor in a Leading Role and Female Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively. Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd also star.

Here’s where you can watch “The Last Showgirl” right now and when to expect it on streaming.

When is ‘The Last Showgirl’ in theaters?

The film debuted on Dec. 13, 2024 in Los Angeles and expands nationwide on Jan. 10, 2025.

You can find showtimes and tickets for a screening near you in the links below.

Where will ‘The Last Showgirl’ be available on streaming?

Streaming details for the film are also still TBA, however, Roadside Attractions signed a multiyear streaming deal with Hulu in 2022, so you can probably expect to see “The Last Showgirl” streaming there after its PVOD window.

When will ‘The Last Showgirl’ be available on streaming?

“The Last Showgirl” is exclusively in theaters for the time being and will likely be available to rent and purchase on Digital before it heads to a streaming service. The theatrical window for Roadside Attractions films varies, but is typically about a month.

Looking at some of their recent theatrical releases, “Boy Kills World” had just under a full month between it’s April 28 theatrical release and May 26 PVOD release last year. “Exhibiting Forgiveness” arrived in theaters on Oct. 18 and arrived on Digital on Dec. 3, “Small Things Like These” arrived on Nov. 8 before hitting Digital on Dec. 17, and “Lee” debuted on Sept. 27 before landing on Digital on Oct 18 and hitting Hulu on Dec. 23.

As you can see, each Roadside Attractions title has an individual window from theaters to home video, but it’s typically about a month and change between wide release and being available to watch on Digital.