Where to Watch ‘TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer’

TMZ Investigates will release a deep dive into Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, revealing new details from his past.

Brian Thompson was shot to death on the streets of Manhattan on Dec. 4. After a manhunt that ended at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, Mangione was taken into custody as the primary suspect in the case.

The Ivy League graduate was charged with first degree murder by Manhattan prosecutors Dec. 17. He was also charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, with one of the counts accusing Mangione of killing as an act of terrorism.

“TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer” will unravel Mangione’s past and speculate as to what led him to allegedly kill Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

The alleged killer struggled with back problems but reportedly was not a United Healthcare customer. Mangione’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18. He is currently being held without bail in federal custody at Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn.

Here is all you need to know to watch “TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer”:

When does “TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer” come out?

The documentary special comes out Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the documentary?

“TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer” will debut on Fox Monday, Jan. 6.

Will it be streaming?

Yes, the documentary special will be available to stream on Hulu beginning on Tuesday.

Watch a preview here: