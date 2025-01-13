Fox News Picks Will Cain to Take Over Neil Cavuto’s Afternoon Time Slot

“Fox & Friends” weekend co-host Will Cain will be taking over the 4:00 p.m. ET time slot on Fox News, the network announced on Monday. Cain, with his aptly dubbed “The Will Cain Show,” will be replacing recently departed Neil Cavuto, who held the same time slot with his “Your World” program for years.

“It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon,” Cain said in a statement. His new show will start on Jan. 21.

The 49-year-old joined Fox News in August 2020 after exiting ESPN. Beyond politics, his commentary has focused on sports, culture and business, and he’s interviewed a number of big names during his time at the network, including President-elect Donald Trump and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He also hosts a podcast with the same title — “The Will Cain Show” — that primarily touches on sports and politics.

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are always looking to innovate our programming lineup to meet the needs of our viewers, and we are confident the new lineup will best position Fox News Media for the future,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said on Monday.

“Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 p.m. hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year,” she continued.

Cain takes over the 4:00 p.m. time slot after a rotating slate of anchors filled in over the past month. In December, the business-focused Cavuto — who had been with Fox News since it started in 1996 — left the network after the two sides were unable to reach a new deal.

On Monday, Fox News said Cain’s last appearance on “Fox & Friends” will be on Saturday, Jan. 18. In turn, Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt will be taking over his spot on the morning show, the network added.