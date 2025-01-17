‘Yellowstone’ Launches Official Podcast Hosted by Bobby Bones

“Yellowstone” may be over, but it’s legacy is carrying on. MTV Entertainment Studios, iHeartPodcasts and 101 Studios are moving forward with a new “Yellowstone” podcast, which will premiere its first episode on Jan. 23.

There will be eight episodes in the “Yellowstone Official Podcast” hosted by iHeartMedia’s Bobby Bones. The series consists of weekly deep dives into key episodes and behind-the-scenes stories as Bones explores the cast, characters, landscape and crew that brought the TV phenomenon to life. Wendy Moniz, who portrays Senator Lynelle Perry on the series, will be its first guest.

The podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio app as well as all other major listening platforms.

“I’ve been such a fan of ‘Yellowstone’ from the start. I’m excited to jump in and work with them at a deeper level to give insight for other fans of the show,” Bones said in a statement to press. “While I probably won’t wear a cowboy hat while on the podcast, it will be entertaining.”

“Yellowstone” first premiered in 2018 on Paramount Network and chronicled the struggle between the Dutton Family Ranch, the Broken Rock Indian reservation, Yellowstone National Park and land developers. Despite the fact live episodes of the drama were only ever available to watch on Paramount Network, the Taylor Sheridan-created drama became a massive hit for the Paramount Global. The final episode of the series secured 13.1 million views, according to live plus three day viewing numbers from VideoAmp and Paramount Global.

The series has also spawned several spinoffs, including “1883” and “1923” as well as the upcoming series “The Madison,” “6666,” “1944” and an untitled series that will reportedly focus on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).