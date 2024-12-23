‘Yellowstone’ Finale Cements Status as Most-Watched Episode in Series’ History With 13.1 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The “Yellowstone” finale has further cemented its status as the most-watched episode in the history of the Paramount Network original. The last episode in Season 5 has now seen a total of 13.1 million viewers, an increase from the 11.4 million viewers the episode saw on its premiere night.

This data came from VideoAmp instead of Nielsen as Paramount Global and Nielsen are in the midst of a contract dispute. It includes the episode’s premieres on Paramount Network and CMT.

Overall, the second half of Season 5 was the most-watched season in the history of “Yellowstone,” securing 13.6 million viewers, including all cable premiere broadcasts as well as the first episode’s CBS broadcast. The back half of Season 5 marked a 3% increase in viewership compared to the first half of Season 5.

Season 5, Part 2 was also the most-watched season ever on social media, securing 619 million engagements, a 55% increase compared to the first half of Season 5.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “Yellowstone” was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Sheridan and Linson executive produced the series along with Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

Though “Yellowstone” is officially over, this particular Paramount universe is far from finished. A second season of the prequel series “1923” is expected to premiere in 2025. There are also four spinoffs in the works.

“The Madison” will star Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey and follows a woman who moves her family from New York City to Montana following the tragic deaths of her husband and brother-in-law. There will also be a prequel series titled “1944,” a series about the Four Sixes Ranch called “6666” and a currently untitled series about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, which will see Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles.