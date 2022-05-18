“Yellowstone” Season 5 will debut this fall, Paramount Network announced on Wednesday. The expanded season — which will run 14 episodes and air in two parts — will premiere on Nov. 13.

The return date was revealed in a premiere announcement for “Tulsa King,” the new crime drama series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan starring Sylvester Stallone, which will debut following the “Yellowstone” Season 5 premiere.

The announcement comes on the heels of news about a new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1932,” which has lined up an A-list cast with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford set to star. The series will “explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain West and the Duttons who call it home,” according to the release.

“1932” is one of a few “Yellowstone” spinoffs in the works at Paramount, following the success of “1883,” which shattered the record for most-watched original Paramount+ series debut in December 2021, and further boosted the streaming popularity of “Yellowstone” on Peacock.

Paramount Network also has “6666” (said “Four Sixes”), centered on the title ranch in Texas that also featured heavily in “Yellowstone” Season 4 when Jimmy (Jefferson White) was sent there after defying John Dutton (Kevin Costner) one too many times.

“6666” was originally set to stream exclusively on Paramount+, but MTV Entertainment announced Wednesday that the series will now air alongside the flagship show on Paramount Network before episodes arrive on streaming. The premiere date has not been announced.

The synopsis for “6666” reads: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”