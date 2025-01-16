‘You’ Season 5: Joe Goldberg Goes Home to Mooney’s in First Footage | Video

The final season of “You” is taking Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg back to where it all began.

In the teaser for Season 5, which will debut April 24 on Netflix, Joe returns to Mooney’s rare and used book shop, where Season 1 took place and where he met his first victim, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

“Here we are together again, back to where it began,” Joe said in the teaser as the doors for Mooney’s slowly open before flashing back to his many victims and travels since he first worked at the bookstore. “A lot has happened together these many years together — identities, cities, loves, complications — but all of that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be.”

With Season 5 ramping up to the show’s killer ending, the clip teased a “goodbye” from Joe, straight from the Mooney’s basement and the glass cage where his journey from a tortured young boy to a seasoned killer began.

Unlike last season, the final installment will debut in one part, with all episodes available to stream at once on April 24.

Joe returns to New York City alongside his new partner, Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie), whom he met in Season 4 during his excursion to London, where he disguised himself as a university professor named Jonathan Moore.

The official synopsis for Season 5 is as follows: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

In addition to dealing with his past, Joe will be tasked with navigating Kate’s complex family, including his twin sisters-in-law (both played by “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp), as well as his brother-in-law (Griffin Matthews). Madeline Brewer also joins the cast as Bronte, an employee at Joe’s bookstore. According to her character description, “She stokes in [Joe] a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become” as they bond over their shared grief and love of literature.