‘You’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix in 2025

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of “You” next year.

“You” Season 5 is slated to debut in 2025, with its series finale airing sometime within the year, Netflix announced on Thursday. No further timeline or release date for Season 5 has been released just yet.

The official synopsis for Season 5 is as follows: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Badgley previously teased that the final installment would wrap up some of the “many loose ends from Joe’s past,” especially as he returns to New York City — where Season 1 took place — alongside Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie). It’s unclear which “ghosts of his past” might show up, though Tati Gabrielle might be gearing up for a return after telling TheWrap she would “definitely love” to be back for the next season.

Season 5 will also see Joe embroiled in Kate’s family life as he spends time with his twin sisters-in-law (both played by “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp), as well as his brother-in-law (Griffin Matthews).

Madeline Brewer also joins the cast as enigmatic and free-spirited playwright, Bronte, who starts working at Joe’s bookstore. According to her character description, “She stokes in [Joe] a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become” as they bond over their shared love of literature and grief.

Additionally, “Baby Reindeer” breakout Nava Mau will be starring.

Michael Foley and Justin Lo serve as showrunners for “You” Season 5. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, “You” is executive produced by Badgley, Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Marcos Siega and Neil Reynolds.

The first four seasons of “You” are available to stream on Netflix.