‘Baby Reindeer’ Star Nava Mau Joins ‘You’ Season 5

Nava Mau, best known for her Emmy-nominated role in “Baby Reindeer,” is joining the cast of “You” Season 5 in a guest starring role as a detective, TheWrap has learned.

She will join Penn Badgley alongside previously announced cast members Charlotte Richie (“Wonka”), Madeline Brewer (“Orange Is the New Black”), Anna Camp (“True Blood”), Griffin Matthews (“The Flight Attendant”), Natasha Behnam (“The Girls on the Bus”), Pete Ploszek (“Parks & Recreation”), Tom Francis (“Sunset Boulevard”) and b (“Station 19”) in the upcoming season of the Netflix original.

Mau recently made history, becoming the first transgender woman in Emmy history to be nominated for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. In “Baby Reindeer,” Mau played Teri, Donny’s (Richard Gadd) therapist and love interest. She emerges as one of the most stable and empathetic characters in the twisted saga about stalking, self-hatred and sexual abuse.

The final season of the Netflix original about the obsessive Joe Goldberg will be led by showrunners Michael Foley (“The Flight Attendant”) and Justin W. Lo (“Prodigal Son”). The bloody series will return to where it all began for its final chapter — New York City. Production for the upcoming installment began in March of this year.

After Season 4’s London-based whodunit, Season 5 will pick up with Joe and his wealthy partner Kate (Ritchie) coming to America. Thanks to Kate’s vast wealth, Joe has been able to repair his public image, selling himself as Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) victim. Now that Joe has a new lease on life and has fully embraced his dark side, he’s more dangerous than ever.

“There are many loose ends in Joe’s past,” Badgley said in a video teasing this upcoming season. That same video features clips of Season 1’s falsely imprisoned Dr. Nicky (John Stamos), Season 2’s orphaned and sisterless Ellie (Jenna Ortega) and the Conrads (Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle) from Season 3.

