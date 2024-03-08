Madeline Brewer, who has appeared in shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Orange Is the New Black,” has boarded the fifth and final season of Netflix’s “You,” TheWrap has learned.

The actress will portray enigmatic and free-spirited playwright, Bronte, who starts working for Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. According to her character description, “she stokes in [Joe] a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become” as they bond over their love of literature and the grief of loss.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star plays Janine on the Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2021. The dystopian show has its sixth and final season in the works as well.

Brewer will next be seen starring in the thriller “Anniversary” with Kyle Chandler, Phoebe Dynevor, Diane Lane and Zoey Deutch and in “I Live Here Now” with Lucy Fry.

The Netflix psychological drama series, based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, traces the sinister actions of Goldberg as he performs questionable actions to ensure loving relationships with women.

Season 5’s co-showrunners are Justin W. Lo and Michael Foley. Creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will executive produce alongside Sarah Schlechter, Gina Girolamo, Neil Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Leslie Morgenstein and Lee Toland Krieger.

Brewer has also appeared in the Netflix originals “Orange Is the New Black,” “Black Mirror” and “Hemlock Grove,” as well as Bret Easton Ellis’ series “The Deleted” for Fullscreen.

She is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello, et al.

The first four seasons of “You” are available to stream on Netflix.