Yvonne Strahovski has been cast in the lead role in Peacock’s upcoming horror series “Teacup.”

The horror thriller show comes from writer Ian McCulloch with James Wan’s Atomic Monster attached to executive produce. Strahovski will play series regular role of Maggie Chenoweth, and she will also serve as producer.

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will also back the series, inspired by the 1988 New York Times best-selling novel “Stinger,” by Robert McCammon.

“Teacup” follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.

Executive producer E. L. Katz (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Channel Zero”) directs the pilot episode. McCulloch will also executive produce alongside James Wan (“The Conjuring Universe,” “Archive 81,” “M3GAN”), Michael Clear (“Archive 81,” “Swamp Thing”) and Rob Hackett (“Archive 81,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) for Atomic Monster, Francisca X. Hu and Kevin Tancharoen.

Strahovski stars as Serena Joy Waterford in the Hulu drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale” based on the book by Margaret Atwood, which has one more season in the works.