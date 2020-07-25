“There would be no chance on earth that I would use a shot that was made prior, er, after I left the movie. I’d destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph,” Snyder when asked about the possibility during his Justice Con panel. “That is a f–king hard fact.”
“I literally would blow that f—ing thing up if I thought for a second,” Snyder added. “Anything you see in this movie which reminds you of the other theatrical release, which again famously I have not, I literally have never seen, would be because that was a thing I had done, and he borrowed for whatever that monster [was] that you guys saw in the theater.”
Watch the whole clip above. Snyder’s comments about the Whedon version of “Justice League” happen about 35 minutes in. And for those of you who want to see a glimpse of the upcoming film, skip to about the 31-minute mark.
Whedon took over “Justice League” from its credited director, Zack Snyder, who abruptly left the film in May 2017, several months into post production. Whedon was hired to ‘finish’ the movie, but he had more than just post production work on his hands. His job was to rework it into a movie that didn’t have to set up a direct sequel, and to do so while still hitting the film’s planned November, 2017 release date. That included spending millions on additional scenes with actors who hilariously, clearly had already moved on to other roles, then combining that with repurposed Snyder footage.
Whedon essentially did half of a new movie in less than 5 months and the result is about what you’d expect.
Since then, people associated with the much-maligned Whedon version of “Justice League” have publicly spoken out against it, most notably Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film. Earlier this month he publicly accused Whedon of unprofessional and abusive behavior during filming. He reiterated those accusations and even publicly dared
Whedon is best known as the creator of “Buffy the Vampire” and its spinoff “Angel,” as well as the series “Firefly,” “Dollhouse” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He directed both “The Avengers” and its sequel “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Whedon is currently working on Laura Donnelly-led Victorian sci-fi series “The Nevers” for HBO.
Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” will be released on HBO Max in 2021.
15 Scenes in the 'Justice League' Trailers That Were Not in the Finished Movie
(Spoilers ahead for "Justice League") Given that the Joss Whedon-helmed reshoots on "Justice League" went on significantly longer than planned, it's not really a surprise that some scenes from the marketing didn't make the final cut. But it's still fun to take a look at what was meant to be and compare it to what we actually got. So let's do that right now. (Note: This post was originally published on Nov. 18, 2017)
This hero shot of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) didn't make the movie -- and neither did whatever location they're standing in.
This location appears to be a different version of the cross-shaped platform at the center of the abandoned nuclear reactor Steppenwolf works from in the movie, but it never ends up looking so thoroughly thoroughly alien in the finished film. This old version of that space may have been somewhere else -- like inside Steppenwolf's spaceship that he keeps teleporting down to Earth from but which we never actually see in the movie.
There were two trailer shots that showed Victor Stone in his pre-Cyborg state, but none were in the movie.
Here's Victor Stone playing football, another pre-Cyborg bit for him that didn't make it in.
There is a big cornfield scene between Clark (Henry Cavill) and Lois (Amy Adams) in the finished film but either it's different from this one one -- in which Clark says that he'll take her wearing his engagement ring from "Batman v Superman" as a yes to his proposal -- from the trailer or this was a part of that scene that didn't make it in. The cornfield scene in the finished product, notably, is one of those where Henry Cavill has his "Mission: Impossible" mustache being covered up by CGI, and that is very obviously not happening in this shot here.
Though the "Justice League" opening credits did feature a montage of people being terrible without the moral compass of Superman to guide them, this bit with the "WORLD WITHOUT HOPE" newspaper headline was not among those shots.
There's a scene in which Alfred (Jeremy Irons) is talking to someone offscreen (it's implied that it's Superman) in the batcave. Based on the dialogue we'd guess that Superman visited Alfred to find out where the other Justice League pals had gone to fight the final battle -- Superman, as you'll recall, simply shows up midway through that fight.
There was a bit in one of the trailers where Cyborg saves a man from being nailed by an exploding tank, but there were no tanks at all in the finished film so it's tough to guess where this fits in.
Aquaman did spear a lot of bug people in the finished movie, but this bit where he spears two at the same time didn't make the cut
This trailer shot shows Cyborg sporting a helmet.
The trailer implies this shot is of Cyborg flying above the clouds, and while we do see him fly around a few times we never got this particular bit.
The Flash breaking a window while using his super speed was a cool visual that was nowhere to be found in the finished movie
Here we see the Flash (Ezra Miller) fighting an evil soldier. Curiously, that entire type of baddie was cut from the movie -- all of Steppenwolf's forces had wings but this guy looks more like a regular human, a la the soldiers in Bruce Wayne's nightmare in "Batman v Superman."
Not sure what this shot is, honestly.
This part, in which Wonder Woman knocks a couple bug guys off the Batmobile, actually is in the movie -- but the color pallette is dramatically different in the finished film, sporting a bright red hue instead.
