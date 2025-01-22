‘Zero Day’ Trailer Tasks Robert De Niro With Managing a Country in Crisis

Misinformation, conspiracy theories, and governmental corruption abound in the official trailer for “Zero Day.” Robert De Niro leads the Netflix series as George Mullen, a former U.S. president who is made the head of a commission tasked with tracking down the perpetrators of “Zero Day,” a devastating cyberattack responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.

His assignment is complicated by widespread misinformation and online conspiracy theorists, as well as his own concerns about the unrestricted power he’s been given to “grab people off the streets without warrants.” Can he find justice without aiding his government in committing what has, as one character notes, the potential to be “the greatest affront to civil liberties ever attempted”?

Netflix unveiled the first, full-length trailer for “Zero Day,” which comes from co-creators Eric Newman (“Griselda”), Noah Oppenheim (“Jackie”), and Michael S. Schmidt, Wednesday morning. You can watch it below.

De Niro both executive produces and leads “Zero Day,” which boasts an impressive ensemble cast around him. Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Dan Stevens, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Bill Camp, Matthew Modine, Clark Gregg, and Gaby Hoffman also star in the series, while Angela Bassett rounds out its cast as the sitting commander-in-chief who asks De Niro’s former president for his help. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”) directs all six episodes of the political thriller.

The show’s latest trailer comes on the heels of a brief teaser released at the end of December and a sneak peek of the first scene of “Zero Day” that Netflix debuted last week. All signs point toward the series being a nail-biting drama that, through to its story and setting, strives to tap into many of the political and social fears that permeate modern America. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest TV titles of the year, and, thanks to its timely subject matter, for more reasons than just its star power alone.

“Zero Day” premieres Thursday, Feb. 20 on Netflix.