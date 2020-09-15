2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 2: Variety (Updating)

The second round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to be handed out on Tuesday, honoring winners in the variety categories, including for outstanding variety sketch series and live variety special.

The nominees include Emmys stalwarts like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show,” as well as the second installment of ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” and newcomer “A Black Lady Sketch Show” from HBO.

Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Tuesday’s ceremony was the second of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, which will be followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday. The week will culminate in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC this Sunday, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Check back throughout the night to see Tuesday’s variety winners below as they’re announced and see the reality and nonfiction winners from Monday night here.

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV)

CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

David Young, Co-Executive Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

Blake Webster, Producer



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

World of Wonder Productions

Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist

Ryan Randall, Hairstylist



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

World of Wonder Productions

Natasha Marcelina, Department Head Makeup Artist

David Petruschin, Makeup Artist

Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist



Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program

“The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A” (FOX)

FOX Alternative Entertainment Studios Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer



Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

“Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy” (NBC)

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira” (FOX)

NFL Network

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

David Grill, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director



Outstanding Music Direction

“The Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director



Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer

Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer

Jill Twiss, Senior Writer

Juli Weiner, Senior Writer

John Oliver, Written by

Tim Carvell, Written by

Daniel O’Brien, Written by

Owen Parsons, Written by

Charlie Redd, Written by

Joanna Rothkopf, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Seena Vali, Written by



