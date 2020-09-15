2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 2: Variety (Updating)

The second round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are set to be handed out on Tuesday, honoring winners in the variety categories, including for outstanding variety sketch series and live variety special.
The nominees include Emmys stalwarts like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show,” as well as the second installment of ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” and newcomer “A Black Lady Sketch Show” from HBO.
Hosted by “Nailed It’s” Nicole Byer, Tuesday’s ceremony was the second of four online Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies this week, which will be followed by a fifth live broadcast on FXX on Saturday. The week will culminate in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC this Sunday, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Also Read:
Check back throughout the night to see Tuesday’s variety winners below as they’re announced and see the reality and nonfiction winners from Monday night here.
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV)
CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
David Young, Co-Executive Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
Blake Webster, Producer
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)
World of Wonder Productions
Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist
Ryan Randall, Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch” (VH1)
World of Wonder Productions
Natasha Marcelina, Department Head Makeup Artist
David Petruschin, Makeup Artist
Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
“The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A” (FOX)
FOX Alternative Entertainment Studios Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
“Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy” (NBC)
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira” (FOX)
NFL Network
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
David Grill, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
Outstanding Music Direction
“The Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)
White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer
Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer
Jill Twiss, Senior Writer
Juli Weiner, Senior Writer
John Oliver, Written by
Tim Carvell, Written by
Daniel O’Brien, Written by
Owen Parsons, Written by
Charlie Redd, Written by
Joanna Rothkopf, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by
(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)