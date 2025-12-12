It’s the freakin’ weekend, and we’ve got some pretty amazing movies for you to watch during your time off.
We get it, there’s a lot to sift through when you’re trying to find something actually good to watch. Between catching up on the slew of reality shows dropping throughout the week, or following a group of kids uncovering the origins of terrifying monsters, sometimes all you need is just a good flick to help you wind down.
Welp, no need to worry. We’ve got you covered. This list includes a light-hearted holiday treat, the 2025 sequel to a beloved family-comedy and more. And it’s all on Hulu!
Check out our picks below.
“A Christmas Story” (1983)
Duuuhh, of course a Christmas movie is going on this list first — it’s the holiday season! And why wouldn’t we list one of the most iconic Christmas films of all time. The movie follows the shenanigans and adventures of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), a 9-year-old boy who’s hoping his parents nab him his dream Christmas present: a Red Ryder Carbine Action BB gun. While celebrating the Christmas season, he navigates a persistent bully and his father’s hot-then-cold mood, all while trying to make the most of his holiday.
“Waiting to Exhale” (1995)
Based on the book of the same by Terry McMillan comes a tale of four friends who are navigating their careers, romance and their personal flaws. Doubtful that any “good” men are left, Savannah (Whitney Houston) and Robin (Lela Rochon) don’t mind entertaining a relationship with married men. Both of them naively think they’ll be chosen over their wives. Meanwhile, Bernadine’s (Angela Bassett) marriage has ended after her husband left her for his mistress. And then there’s Gloria (Loretta Devine), who’s locked eyes with a new handsome neighbor. As the women take on their individual love lives, they soon learn to rise up from their shortcomings and leave a life of drama behind.
It’s a great movie to watch while you’re cozying up on the couch next to the fireplace.
“Freakier Friday” (2025)
Last but certainly not least is the sequel to the hit mother-daughter comedy “Freaky Friday.” In “Freakier Friday,” Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, and once again, the characters end up swapping bodies. But not just one another’s, Anna’s daughter, and soon-to-be stepdaughter, get jumbled into the mixup as well. As the ladies try to find their way back to themselves, they journey through a series of events, including a family wedding and each other’s personal lives and relationships. While doing so, they learn about their unique generational challenges and perspectives.