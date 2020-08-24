AARP Movies for Grownups Awards Adds TV Categories, Moves to March 2021

AARP The Magazine’s annual awards show Movies for Grownups is shifting to March 4, 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and will for the first time add four awards categories for television.

The new categories will include:

Best Television Series For Grownups

Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for Grownups

Best Actress, Television

Best Actor, Television

“The growth in streaming in recent years has been fueled in large part by smart, superbly produced, directed and acted content that speaks to a grownup audience,” Heather Nawrocki, AARP VP of Movies for Grownups, said in a statement. “It’s time to recognize the groundswell of excellent streaming and television programming and the grownup audience that’s consuming it. AARP’s Movies for Grownups initiative has long sought to fight ageism in the entertainment industry by spotlighting and encouraging the creation of great content for and about older adults.”

Tony Danza hosted last year’s awards ceremony that was led in nominations by “The Two Popes” starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. Other past prize winners have included Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger last year, as well as Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Guillermo Del Toro, Alfre Woodard and many others.

AARP’s Movies for Grownups has for two decades championed movies for the 50+ audience and fought industry ageism by encouraging films that resonate with older viewers, and the expansion into TV categories is designed to AARP’s commitment to evolve with the industry.

