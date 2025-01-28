Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network Sets 2 New Channels With SiriusXM

Despite the name, Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network is doing pretty darn well for itself.

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast megastar and SiriusXM just announced an entire new slate of programming on Tuesday — including two new channels, complete with live shows and fan-favorite hosts.

Starting Feb. 11, Unwell Music will feature an “ever-evolving mixtape” curated by Cooper herself. The Daddy Gang can expect to hear artists like Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé and Gracie Abrams on this channel, in addition to Cooper’s trademarked stories.

Elsewhere, Unwell On Air will launch with two new daily programs: “Dialed In,” where listeners can call in and chat with hosts Rachel Friedman and Montaine; and “The Daily Dirty,” where hosts Sequoia Holmes, Fiona Shea and Hannah Kosh offer a “no BS look” into the biggest stories in pop culture.

“I’m constantly trying to find new ways to interact with my audience and with Unwell Music and Unwell On Air I’m able to deliver brand new daily live shows and playlists curated specifically by me,” she said in a Tuesday statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to experience a whole new world of Unwell.”

“Alex Cooper and her Unwell brand continue to be at the vanguard of pop culture with their authentic and unfiltered approach,” SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein echoed. “With the launch of Unwell Music and Unwell On Air, Alex is creating something that is only possible through the power of SiriusXM: A live 24/7 audio destination for her fans to immerse themselves further into her world. We can’t wait for you to hear what she has in store.”

Chloe Veitch will also be getting a weekly recap show later this summer.

The update comes a day after “Call Her Daddy” officially removed its video coverage of Cooper’s podcast from Spotify in favor of streaming on YouTube (the audio entries will remain on Spotify). SiriusXM famously signed Cooper with a $125 million multiyear deal that included “a comprehensive programming development strategy for exclusive content.”

Unwell Music and Unwell On Air launch Feb. 11 on SiriusXM.