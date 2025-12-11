Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Trump Can’t Comprehend Affordability Crisis While Living in a Gilded White House: ’A Different Universe’ | Video

Alyssa Farah Griffin does not think Donald Trump has the ability to comprehend the affordability crisis while living in a gilded White House.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, “The View” host slammed the president for continuing to call claims of an affordability crisis a “hoax” – despite numbers showing people on both sides of the aisle concerns about the economy. Griffin thinks Trump’s disconnect might come from the fact that he lives in opulence.

“It’s just never been harder to get ahead, and the tone-deafness of the ballroom, the gilded White House, and the A-plus-plus on the economy,” Griffin said. “It feels like a slap in the face to voters.”

She added: “I think with other politicians, a lot of times it’s not that blatant. Usually, most that I’ve worked for are willing to hear and get feedback, and they’ll react to stats and they’ll respond to it, and then you kind of talk over, ‘okay, how are we going to talk about it?’ Because you also don’t want to be like, ‘you’re right, the economy is terrible.’ You’ve got to have some kind of hopeful message. But I just think [Trump]’s living in a different universe. I think he’s surrounded by very wealthy people who are happy with what he’s done, and who, by the way, their sectors are doing well.”

Trump has been railing against the term affordability for over a month now. In his Cabinet meeting last week he doubled down on claims that the entire thing was a Democrat hoax and his economy was thriving.

“They just say the word,” Trump said. “It doesn’t mean anything to anybody. They just say it — affordability. I inherited the worst inflation in history. There was no affordability. Nobody could afford anything.”

Despite Trump’s insistence, stress about affordability – especially heading into the holiday season – continue to soar.