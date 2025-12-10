Trump Wants Total CNN Overhaul in Any Warner Bros. Discovery Deal: ‘I Don’t Think That Should Be Allowed to Continue’ | Video

Donald Trump says it’s “imperative” that CNN be sold and overhauled in whichever version of a deal parent company Warner Bros. Discovery chooses to make, calling the cable news network’s leaders “either corrupt or incompetent.”

Trump was asked by a reporter at the White House on Wednesday whether CNN should go through “big changes” after Warner Bros. Discovery closes on a merger deal, whether that’s with Neflix or Paramount Global.

“I’m not involved in that, I will be probably involved maybe involved in the decision, it depends,” Trump began. “You have some good companies bidding on it. I think the people that have run CNN for the last long period of time are a disgrace. I think it’s imperative that CNN be sold.”

Trump broadened his perspective to his ongoing distaste for the cable news network, suggesting a full-scale leadership change under new ownership.

“Because you certainly wouldn’t want to put, people – just leave those people with some money, good money, at CNN so that they could spend even more money spreading poison,” Trump said. “Because it’s lies. It’s a disgrace, so. I wouldn’t want to see the same company end up with CNN, the same company with money. Because right now they don’t have too much money. But their value, I guess, based on the bids, it’s still got value. But I think CNN should be sold because I think the people that are running CNN right now are either corrupt or incompetent.”

The reporter followed up by asking whether CNN being included in a deal would influence the Trump administration’s decision to approve any megamerger.

“Well in my mind, but I mean maybe I could be talked out of that by some very talented people that we have, antitrust people,” Trump continued. “But I just think that the people that have run CNN — into the ground, by the way, nobody watches, very few people watch – I don’t think they should be entrusted with running CNN any longer. I think any deal should be guaranteed and certain that CNN is part of it. Or sold separately. But I don’t think the people that are running that company right now, and running CNN, which is a very dishonest group of people, I don’t think that should be allowed to continue. I think CNN should be sold along with everything else.”

Netflix’s offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery was accepted late last week, but was immediately compromised when Paramount Global countered this week with a $30-per-share “hostile” takeover bid that CEO David Ellison said Wednesday he would take directly to shareholders. Whichever deal wins out will be subject to months of regulatory approval by the Trump administration.