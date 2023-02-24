AMC Cancels Brett Goldstein’s ‘Soulmates’ Despite Season 2 Renewal

AMC is no longer moving forward with a second season of “Soulmates,” TheWrap has learned.

The sci-fi anthology series, which was created by Will Bridges (“Black Mirror”) and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and based on their short film “For Life,” was previously renewed for a second season in August 2020.

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, said at the time of the renewal. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”

The Season 1 cast included Malin Akerman (“Billions”), Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”), Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”), JJ Feild (“Turn”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”).

Despite the “Soulmates” cancellation, Goldstein is staying plenty busy with Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” premiering March 15 and his second Apple TV+ series, “Shrinking,” currently airing with stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

This latest cancellation comes as AMC Networks has been looking to cut costs as the entertainment giant’s cord-cutting losses have not been offset by its streaming business. Following James Dolan’s appointment as interim executive chairman in November, he announced a “large-scale layoff affecting about 20% of AMC Networks’ staff and “cuts to every operating area.”

In the fourth quarter of 2022, AMC recorded a $403.8 million content impairment charge. The write-down accounted for the bulk of restructuring charges that led to a net loss of $264.7 million for the quarter. Streaming revenue for AMC+ and a collection of specialty services increased 41% during the fourth quarter, with total subscribers hitting 11.8 million.

In addition to “Soulmates,” AMC recently pulled the plug on Season 2 of “61st Street” starring Courtney B. Vance, which had already been filmed. It also axed previously greenlit series “Invitation to a Bonfire” with Tatiana Maslany, which had already shot four episodes.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the cancellation.