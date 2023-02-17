AMC Networks Takes a Big Content Write-Off as Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations

AMC Networks reported a net loss of $264.7 million, or a diluted earnings per share loss of $6.11, for its fourth quarter of 2022, with the loss largely reflecting a major content write-off. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $2.52 per share.

Total fourth quarter revenue for the owner of IFC Films, the Sundance Channel and a range of specialized streaming services came in at $965 million, up 20% compared with the same period a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 on revenue of $936.5 million.

Revenue in the AMC Networks’ domestic operations segment increased 26% year over year to $861 million. Subscription revenue grew 7% thanks to increased streaming revenue, primarily driven by streaming subscriber growth and “partially offset by declines in the linear subscriber universe,” the company said.

Streaming revenue increased 41% with quarter end total subscribers of 11.8 million. Affiliate revenue slid 7.5% due to basic subscriber declines, partly offset by contractual rate increases.

Distribution and other revenue increased 45% year over year to $655 million, while content licensing revenue soared 152% to $300 million, due to the timing and availability of deliveries in the period, including the delivery of an AMC Studios produced series to a third party and the early delivery of episodes of “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Domestic advertising revenue fell 12% from the prior year to $206 million, due to lower linear ratings, softness in the advertising market, and fewer original programming episodes, partly offset by digital and advanced advertising revenue growth.

The company’s international segment saw revenue fall 12% year over year to $108 million.

Distribution and other revenue decreased 4% to $86 million, due to the “unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation at AMCNI, partially offset by the timing of productions at 25/7 Media.” International

advertising revenue slumped 33% to $22 million, due to “the wind-down of two channels in the U.K., the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation at AMCNI, and softer ratings in the U.K.”

During the quarter, AMC renewed both Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches” for second seasons. “Interview with the Vampire” became the No. 1 new series launch in AMC+ history and the No. 2 new basic cable drama in 2022, while “Mayfair Witches” is pacing to become the most

viewed single season of any show on AMC+ and is a Top 10 cable drama in the current broadcast season.

The company also premiered the final season of “The Walking Dead,” which concluded with AMC+’s highest single day of viewership ever and which commanded the series’ highest pricing in its 11-year run, demonstrating high audience engagement and advertiser demand for the franchise. In 2023, AMC will release a new season of “Fear the Walking Dead” and two new series: “The Walking Dead: Dead City” and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”

The company also renewed WE tv franchise hits “Love After Lockup,” “Life After Lockup,” “Love During Lockup” and “Growing Up Hip Hop” for new seasons.

The latest quarterly results come as the entertainment giant has embarked on a restructuring plan designed to cut costs. In 2022, the company recorded $403.8 million in content write-offs and $45.2 million in personnel costs.

In November, the company announced a “large-scale layoff affecting about 20% of AMC Networks’ staff and “cuts to every operating area.” It also pulled the plug on Season 2 of “61st Street” starring Courtney B. Vance, which had already been filmed. It also axed previously greenlit series “Invitation to a Bonfire” with Tatiana Maslany, which had already shot four episodes.

AMC Networks on Wednesday tapped Kristin Dolan, the wife of interim executive chairman James Dolan, as the company’s new chief executive officer. Dolan replaces former CEO Christina Spade, who departed the role in November after just three months.

“AMC Networks is focused on maximizing the value of our high-quality, popular content through optimized content monetization as we reduce costs and drive cash flow,” James Dolan said in a statement. “We believe this approach will position the company well to navigate current industry dynamics and enable us to generate long-term shareholder value.”

AMC Networks shares climbed approximately 20% at Friday’s market open following the earnings announcement. The stock was trading up $4.01, to $24.51 and is up about 54% since the start of the year.