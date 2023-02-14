Evan Adlman Tapped to Oversee AMC Networks’ National Sales, Linear and Digital Operations

AMC Networks advertising executive Evan Adlman has been tapped to oversee the company’s digital and national sales team under a new reorganization of its commercial revenue business.

Adlman, who has served as AMC’s senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital partnerships, will become executive vice president of commercial sales and revenue operations. In his new role, Adlman will oversee national sales, linear and digital operations, the FAST/AVOD business team, programmatic sales and advanced advertising.

Todd Schwartzman and Tony Song will lead national sales under Adlman’s oversight, while Marisa Simon will be in charge of the linear and addressable operations teams.

Marc Krok, who was most recently senior vice president of advertising sales and partnerships, will also move into a new expanded role as executive vice president of revenue management, leading pricing and planning, direct response sales and sales and partnerships for BBC World News. His new team includes the respective divisional leads Shannon Frasier, Pat Lucci and Michael Graf.

Adlman and Krok will continue to report to chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher in their expanded roles.

“We are looking forward to bringing a new and strategically realigned sales organization to the 2023/24 upfront, in addition to a remarkable slate of original programming, growing franchises and compelling partnership opportunities,” Kelleher said in a statement. “Our new structure is designed to drive innovation and bring our most potent advantages and capabilities to market in a way that will make it even easier for our advertising partners to unlock the value of our viewer relationships and leadership position in new technologies like addressable advertising, our strong presence on new digital platforms and other differentiated and data-driven offerings. With Evan, Marc and Kim Granito, we have the right leaders in place to guide these new teams and deliver excellent results for the company and our expanding universe of partners.”

Additionally, Kim Granito, executive vice president of Content Room and integrated marketing, will be joined by two new leaders: Miguel Enrique Rodriguez and Kevin Vitale.

Rodriguez, who recently joined AMC Networks as senior vice president of production, operations and events, oversees all aspects of production across revenue, marketing, franchise and digital studio and events. Meanwhile, Vitale will serve as senior vice president of creative and marketing strategy, where he will be responsible for the company’s business-facing brand positioning and creative offering.

The sweeping changes to the commercial revenue division follow the departure of former CEO Christina Spade in November after just three months in the role. That same month, interim executive chairman James Dolan announced a “large-scale layoff” affecting roughly 20% of its staff and “cuts to every operating area.”

Additionally, AMC pulled the plug on Season 2 of “61st Street” starring Courtney B. Vance, which had already been filmed. It also axed previously greenlit series “Invitation to a Bonfire,” with Tatiana Maslany and which had already shot four episodes.

“We’ve taken critical steps so that going forward, we’re optimally positioned as a lean, progressive, forward-facing organization, poised to take advantage of the myriad opportunities in the marketplace,” AMC Studios head and president of original programming Dan McDermott told journalists at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour in January.

AMC Networks is slated to release its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday before the market open. Shares have climbed more than 14% year to date but are down approximately 76% in the past year.