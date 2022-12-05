AMC Networks has appointed James Dolan as interim executive chairman following the Nov. 28 departure of former CEO Christina Spade.

Dolan’s appointment is effective immediately and will last until March 6, 2023, or until a new CEO is named.

“AMC Networks has a seasoned executive leadership team and I look forward to working with them to provide high-level strategic direction and guidance as we navigate the business during this period of transformation in the media industry,” Dolan said in a statement.

Dolan is executive chairman and CEO of New York Knicks owner Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment and executive chairman of MSG Networks. He is also a producer and executive, known for the feature film “August: Osage County” and 2020’s “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special.”

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for 2012’s “12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief.”