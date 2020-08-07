AMC has given a second season renewal to its episodic anthology “Soulmates” ahead of its series premiere in October.

“Soulmates” explores the nature of romantic love, coming from AMC Studios and written by Will Bridges (“Stranger Things,” “Black Mirror”) and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso,” “Adult Life Skills”). The series is described as taking place 15 years in the future “when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.”

The cast includes Malin Akerman (“Billions”) Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”) Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”), JJ Feild (“Turn”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”).

“We are so delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at AMC to tell more of our romantically unromantic love stories and can’t wait to get back into the world they helped us create,” Bridges and Goldstein said.

Also Read: AMC Networks CEO on Why 'Super-Niche' Horror Streamer Shudder Is 'Extraordinarily Beneficial Economically'

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds for Fearless Minds. Bridges and Goldstein previously created the short film “For Life,” which is the basis for this “Soulmates.”

“Soulmates” premieres Sunday, Oct. 5, at 10/9c on AMC.