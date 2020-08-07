‘Soulmates’ Creators Brought ‘4 Seasons’ Worth of Ideas’ to AMC Pitch Meeting

As of Friday’s early renewal, they’ve got half that to fill

| August 7, 2020 @ 10:44 AM
Soulmates

Jorge Alvarino/AMC

AMC’s episodic anthology series “Soulmates” doesn’t premiere until October, but if you’re already in love with the show’s concept we have some good news for you: creators Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein already have “four seasons’ worth of ideas” for their show, which examines love in a world where a test can tell you who your perfect match is.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but in getting the green light for the show, we sort of presented, I think, four seasons’ worth of ideas,” Goldstein said during the show’s virtual CTAM panel Friday. “And some of that changes as you make the show. But ultimately, we’re so pleased with the world we created with this idea because now we just want to do more of it and get more writers in and get more diverse voices and hear their take on relationships and love.”

He added: “And it just feels like, in a way, you could tell any kind of story as long as it’s set within this world. So it won’t be vastly different, there’s not a new concept for Season 2. But what there will be is new stories within this world.”

Also Read: 'Soulmates' Episodic Anthology Renewed for Season 2 at AMC Ahead of Series Premiere

“Sick,” Season 1 star Shamier Anderson said in response to his boss’ news.

Right now, we know you’ll get to see at least two seasons’ worth of those ideas, as just before the anthology’s CTAM panel, AMC announced it had given a Season 2 renewal to “Soulmates,” which boasts a first-season lineup that includes Anderson, Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt and Sonya Cassidy, among others.

Per AMC, the six-episode “Soulmates” is “set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.” The cable channel says that each episode “will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.”

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce the series, which is based on their short film “For Life,” along with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company.

“Soulmates” premieres Sunday, Oct. 5 at 10/9c on AMC.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS