‘Soulmates’ Creators Brought ‘4 Seasons’ Worth of Ideas’ to AMC Pitch Meeting

AMC’s episodic anthology series “Soulmates” doesn’t premiere until October, but if you’re already in love with the show’s concept we have some good news for you: creators Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein already have “four seasons’ worth of ideas” for their show, which examines love in a world where a test can tell you who your perfect match is.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but in getting the green light for the show, we sort of presented, I think, four seasons’ worth of ideas,” Goldstein said during the show’s virtual CTAM panel Friday. “And some of that changes as you make the show. But ultimately, we’re so pleased with the world we created with this idea because now we just want to do more of it and get more writers in and get more diverse voices and hear their take on relationships and love.”

He added: “And it just feels like, in a way, you could tell any kind of story as long as it’s set within this world. So it won’t be vastly different, there’s not a new concept for Season 2. But what there will be is new stories within this world.”

“Sick,” Season 1 star Shamier Anderson said in response to his boss’ news.

Right now, we know you’ll get to see at least two seasons’ worth of those ideas, as just before the anthology’s CTAM panel, AMC announced it had given a Season 2 renewal to “Soulmates,” which boasts a first-season lineup that includes Anderson, Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt and Sonya Cassidy, among others.

Per AMC, the six-episode “Soulmates” is “set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.” The cable channel says that each episode “will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.”

Bridges and Goldstein executive produce the series, which is based on their short film “For Life,” along with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company.

“Soulmates” premieres Sunday, Oct. 5 at 10/9c on AMC.