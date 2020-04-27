Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Rises With First At-Home Performances

Who says you can’t go home? For “American Idol,” doing exactly that with performances provided a ratings boost from the previous Sunday. (Actually singing certainly helped too.)

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “Idol” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.o/5 and 6 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 had a 0.7/3 and 5 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and first in viewers with 7.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” drew a 0.9/5 and 10.7 million viewers. “God Friended Me” at 8 got a 0.6/3 and 6.4 million viewers. A second episode at 9, the season finale, received a 0.5/2 and 6.1 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 10 had a 0.6/3 and 5.3 million viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, Fox was fourth with 1.1 million.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 had a 0.3/2 and 3 million viewers. “The Wall” at 8 got a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers. At 10, “Good Girls” closed primetime with a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

For Fox, following reruns, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.5/2 and 1.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” got a 0.4/2 and 972,000 viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 1.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” finished primetime with a 0.6/3 and 1.5 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/1 and in viewers with 952,000.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 758,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 603,000. At 8, “Batwoman” had a 0.2/1 and 668,000 viewers. a repeat followed.

