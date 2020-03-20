Andy Cohen to Shoot ‘Watch What Happens Live’ From His West Village Apartment

Andy Cohen is joining the growing list of talk show and late-night hosts who are filming their shows from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Sunday, Cohen will be shooting “Watch What Happens Live: @ Home” from his West Village apartment in New York City. It will continue to air on Bravo as usual.

His guests will include Bravo-lebrities, like the Real Housewives, and personal friends of Cohen’s, like musician John Mayer, who has appeared on the regular show several times in the past.

“Just when we thought our show couldn’t get any more low-tech, we’re all homebound. I’m not sure how this will play out, but I know it’ll be fun,” Cohen said.

In a statement to Variety, who broke the news Friday, Cohen added: “Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious. I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

Sunday night’s show will feature guests including Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes and Ramona Singer.

The interviews will of course take place via video feed, as the other guests will remain isolated in their homes. That format will lend itself to drinking games, Cohen said, and gave an example: “Take a sip of your drink if you’ve done X, Y, or Z while you’re in quarantine.”

Monday night’s guest will be Mayer, in addition to being a close friend of Cohen’s also has his own psuedo-talk show called “Current Mood” that airs Sunday nights on Instagram Live. Cohen called Mayer a “real calming influence on people over the last 10 days since this since people have been self-quarantining.”

Tuesday’s guests will be Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright-Taylor from “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home” is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Cohen serving as executive producers.

Here is the full week’s schedule:

Sunday, 3/22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, 3/23 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, 3/24 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, 3/25 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, 3/26 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, 3/29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

