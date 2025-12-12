NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield Steps Down From Broadcast Role to Lead True Crime Digital Division

Ashleigh Banfield will leave her anchor desk at NewsNation to lead the network’s true crime digital vertical and focus on her podcast.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the network in spring of 2021 to anchor a nightly broadcast at 10 p.m. weekdays. Her final show will air in January 2026.

Her podcast “Drop Dead Serious with Ashleigh Banfield” will still be available on NewsNation. Banfield’s new role will have her focus on her podcast, but she will still appear as a contributor on the network, offering expert legal analysis and commentary on significant trials, criminal investigations and breaking true crime news.

“I’m excited to channel the momentum of my ‘Drop Dead Serious’ podcast brand towards NewsNation’s growing digital audience,” Banfield said. “The success of true crime reporting on streaming media platforms has been transformative, and I’m looking forward to helping shape and enhance NewsNation’s multi-platform strategy in this genre.”

The network, which also features Chris Cuomo, Elizabeth Vargas and Leland Vittert in prominent evening hours, has not named an immediate replacement for Banfield. Her 10 p.m. program will platform a slate of rotating anchors until a permanent host is announced.

During her tenure at NewsNation, Banfield has conducted interviews with individuals affected by the biggest crime stories across the country. Major exclusives included an interview with a key witness in the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial, a segment featuring prison inmates housed with Luigi Mangione and a candid interview with former television personality Wendy Williams amid her court-ordered guardianship.

“Ashleigh is truly one of the best at what she does – her storytelling and credibility make her the perfect partner as we build a digital destination for true crime fans while keeping her voice central to our on-air coverage,” Michael Corn, president of programming and specials, said.